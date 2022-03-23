Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, windy and cold today with a melting mix possible

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those strong winds will continue to be the story today with gusts up to 45 mph from the north possible at any point. High temperatures in the 30s will feel like the 20s most of the day thanks to that wind.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

We’ll also see areas of melting snow and rain move through from north to south as we are still seeing impacts from the same storm system that brought us the rain yesterday. The best chances will likely be in the afternoon but we could still see some in the morning too.

Wednesday Precip
Wednesday Precip(WOWT)

I still expect some noteworthy wind gusts heading into the overnight but should back off a top out at about 30 mph by Thursday morning. Clouds will be very tough to shake all day Thursday but the winds will gradually back off into the afternoon. Highs will be able to warm a bit more thanks to that.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts will unfortunately pick back up on Friday as they try to spike to near 45 mph. We will still get a chance to warm into the 50s though.

