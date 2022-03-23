Omaha nonprofit helps families in western Douglas County

WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the Christian Outreach Program–Elkhorn or COPE officials, 150 to 200 cars a day pull up and donate food and clothing to people in need in western Douglas County.

“And if this is my way of contributing, it just makes me feel great especially to know it can help other people.”

Right now COPE shares a building with the Open Door Mission. COPE offers a number of services that help families in need.

“We offer families once a month food pantry, clothing shopping, and we also offer some holiday programs and we’re also administering the funds for the Douglas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” said Nancy Lary, COPE.

Nancy Lary is with COPE and she tells 6 News there are families in need in Douglas County who live outside of Omaha.

“There’s absolutely a need in western Douglas County I know that’s a common perception to think that everyone in western Douglas County is doing great and not in any type of crisis but that’s not true at all.”

COPE has distributed $3.9 million in rental and utility assistance to families that live outside of Douglas County. The aid average is about $5,500 per family.

Nancy tells 6 News about $3 million more federal dollars are on the way to help more families stay in their homes.

“We’re hoping with this next round of funds to reach people who haven’t received assistance or are still struggling with a new crisis because of COVID.”

Nancy says COPE has helped families in western Douglas County for about 20 years and they get a lot of help from the community.

“There’s a lot of people in need out here and if I can help in any way I’m happy to do it.”

COPE officials say COVID has increased the need in western Douglas Count but she says the financial crisis for families started out here a few years ago.

“When 2020 happened we were still recovering from the flood in 2019, we feel like we’ve been in crisis since 2019. There’s still recovery efforts going on that’s still in Douglas County it’s Waterloo Valley area people are still recovering from that.”

Officials plan to do more for families in need once they move into the new space.

“We’re hoping to expand our programs into a little more case management a little more sustainable living lifestyle work, we will be able to teach classes there.”

COPE plans to move into a new building in downtown Elkhorn by the end of April.

If you live in Douglas County outside of the Omaha city limits and need rental assistance, you can contact COPE on its website.

