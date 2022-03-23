Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced to three years for in possession of a firearm as a prohibited person

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa sentenced an Omaha man in federal court Wednesday.

Tiloe Cardel Williams, 43, was sentenced to three years in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

In an investigation with Council Bluffs Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Williams was stopped by an officer last July for having a dark window tint.

It’s reported that at the time of the stop, Williams was prohibited from having a gun because of being a convicted felon.

According to the release, the officer smelled marijuana and requested the help of a K9 officer. Authorities discovered marijuana and a gun under the cup holder of the center console.

Court documents state Williams pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2021.

