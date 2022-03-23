Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

