Advertisement

Lincoln hospital administrator fulfills promise made at beginning of pandemic to get tattoo

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer at Bryan Health,...
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer at Bryan Health, fulfills a promise he made to Iron Brush Tattoo at the beginning of the pandemic by getting a tattoo.(Bryan Health)
By Brad Colee
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Bryan Health) - During the pandemic, individuals and businesses from across the region generously donated items to help Bryan Health respond to COVID-19. Early on, personal protective equipment was especially needed.

In March of 2020, Iron Brush Tattoo donated 29,000 surgical gloves to the staff at Bryan Health. The following day, a promise was made at Bryan Health’s daily press briefing.

Iron Brush Tattoo's PPE donation in March 2020.
Iron Brush Tattoo's PPE donation in March 2020.(Bryan Health)

“To the good folks at Iron Brush Tattoo. When we get through this, I don’t currently have one, but I’m coming in to get a tattoo,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer at Bryan Health.

Bob Ravenscroft's tattoo promise during a Bryan Health press briefing in March 2020.

After two long years, with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at low levels, it was time to fulfill the pledge.

On Wednesday, March 2, Ravenscroft stopped by Iron Brush Tattoo and got his ink. The design of the tattoo represents a two-year journey, Bryan Health’s pledge to be truthful and honest with the public and a bible verse depicting what love is and is not.

Iron Brush Tattoo refused to take any money for the tattoo. Instead, they re-gifted the payment and asked Bryan Health to buy nurses a beer and thank them for their care. Last week, Ravenscroft hand-delivered gift cards from a local brewery to nursing units at both Bryan East Campus and Bryan West Campus.

“The honor of working with all of our staff the last two years under previously unimaginable circumstances was awe inspiring and absolutely incredible,” Ravenscroft said. “I hope they enjoy this gesture on behalf of Iron Brush Tattoo and all of us at Bryan.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and wife Celeste and family leave a Los Angeles Courthouse...
Federal jury finds Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty
Capitol District
Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Hog disposal creates conflict for neighbors in Nebraska

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Thursday March 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County explains decline in case total
Nebraska confirms third farm case of bird flu; Iowa finds another in commercial flock of turkeys
COVID-19 Douglas County update March 24, 2022
COVID-19 Douglas County update March 24, 2022
The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules
(AP graphic)
Wednesday March 23 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS reports 12 BA.2 subvariant cases