Joslyn Art Museum prepares to close for two years while undergoing transformation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Joslyn Art Museum is about to undergo a metamorphosis.

“This is a really pivotal moment for this institution and for this community,” said Jack Becker, Joslyn Art Museum CEO.

Art museum leaders didn’t want to talk about the price tag of the project but we are getting a look at the changes, including the addition of 42,000 square feet will be added. That means you’ll be able to see more artwork than ever before.

New classrooms will be added, along with a community room, and a new lobby.

“There will be a new building, you’ll see new galleries, you’ll see new art, you’ll see a re-installed, re-imagined museum,” said Becker.

Starting May 2, you won’t be able to go to the Joslyn for your art fix.

Joslyn is growing & will soon close for a period of 2 yrs to keep people & art safe during construction. Now thru May 1 plan to visit for some final moments at the Museum before it closes. We'll be back in 2024. Come for a last look today! More info at https://t.co/gmXKagYm5C pic.twitter.com/aUYclbFZCZ — Joslyn Art Museum (@joslynartmuseum) March 20, 2022

But they are keeping on most of their employees. Some will be working on “Joslyn Around Town.”

“We are still going to be working with school districts on virtual field trips. We are going to be working with teachers, we are going to have adult programs, we are going to be taking part in community festivals, partnering with other non-profits to engage the public and think about arts,” said Becker.

What happens to all the art once the museum closes during construction? Some of it will be packed away and stored. Most of the pieces will be going on tour.

“A lot of artwork is traveling nationally. We are working on traveling the European collection, our American collection. We have a lot of national initiatives so that the Joslyn will be seen outside of Omaha, across America, which is a great thing while we are closed,” said Becker.

IF YOU WANT TO GO: The last weekend to check out all the art before the Joslyn closes will be April 29 through May 1. The museum will have extended hours and some surprises.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.