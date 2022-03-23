Advertisement

Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found Nov. 3. Court documents indicate Graber was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties

According to KCRG, Graber had more than 15 years of experience in the classroom. She most recently taught Spanish at Fairfield High School where she’d worked since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KCRG contributed to this report.

Most Read

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and wife Celeste and family leave a Los Angeles Courthouse...
Federal jury finds Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty
Capitol District
Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Hog disposal creates conflict for neighbors in Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
Gross High honors alumni killed in accident with a new scholarship award.
Gross High names new scholarship after father, son killed in 2021 accident
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
(AP graphic)
Thursday March 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County explains decline in case total
Domestic dispute near Omaha intersection ends in bus crash