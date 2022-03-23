Iowa governor signs bills on threading, tax incentives, school board salaries
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed four bills into law Wednesday.
- SF-2119 allows for threading services to be performed without a license.
- SF-2266 increases compensation limits for school corporation board members and adjusts effective dates.
- HF-2466 adjusts signature requirements for county supervisor candidate nominations.
- SF-2325 adjusts criteria for Iowa counties applying for a workforce housing tax incentive program, including unemployment rates, average annual wages, poverty rates, and population loss.
