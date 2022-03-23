GRAPHIC: La Vista owner horrified after 6 pound Yorkie attacked by German Shepherd

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A six-pound Yorkie in La Vista is lucky to be alive following an unprovoked attack from a German Shepherd that broke loose from a neighboring yard.

“I saw the dog, I saw Mia inside the dog’s mouth,” says Kylie Demata, who owns Mia the Yorkie.

Demata was inside her home at the time of the attack.

“I just thought kids were playing outside and it sounded like someone was shouting,” she tells 6 News. “I looked outside and saw my mother-in-law on her knees and I just bolted out the door.”

The video, which Demata posted to Facebook, shows Kylie’s mother-in-law crossing the road and walking into the front yard with Mia on a leash.

While she is just steps away from the front door, a German Shepherd comes running from the left, chasing Mia. Kylie’s mother-in-law attempts to pull the leash to get Mia away but falls to her knees. That’s when the German Shepherd eventually grabs Mia.

“She ripped her around like she was a toy and just attacked her,” Demata says.

The video then shows Demata running out the front door, as does her other dog, a German Shorthair. The Shorthair is seen defending Mia and gets the German Shepherd to run away.

The attack lasted only a few seconds, but long enough to seriously injure the tiny dog.

“She’s got the little stitches up here, you can see all the bruising,” Demata says. “It’s really heartbreaking to see her like this.”

Warning: graphic ⚠️



Mia, a 6lb Yorkie was attacked on Saturday by a German Shepard that broke loose from it’s yard.



The owners of the German Shepard are facing several citations, but Mia’s owner says she’s terrified knowing the dog is still just a few houses away. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/8Ou2CCwIW4 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) March 23, 2022

Mia has a drain on her right shoulder, and stitches and staples in seven other places.

La Vista police tell 6 News the owners of the German Shepherd are facing three citations from the Humane Society, the investigating agency on the incident. The owners are scheduled to appear in court in May.

The Humane Society will also make a determination about if the German Shepherd will be declared ‘potentially dangerous.’

The dog has not been taken away from the owners and is still living just a few houses away from Demata. She says she’s terrified.

“I’m scared to allow my dog to play like normal how he would, I’m scared to go outside to the front yard alone with my kids because I don’t know if that dog’s going to come out of nowhere again.”

Demata says it was a traumatic situation for everyone, including the German Shepherd’s owners. She understands the shock they’re facing, too, but wants to say they need to be held accountable.

Mia is expected to make a full recovery.

