Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind but not much sunshine Thursday

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After back to back windy and soggy days we’re finally trending drier and calmer. Winds will decrease overnight with gusts in the 20s out the door Thursday... they’ll lighten through the day. However, as showers clear this evening, the clouds stick around. Most of Thursday will be overcast with temperatures staying cool as a result. We’ll deal with a wind chill factor too, even with the lighter winds.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

Friday promises more sun and a return to the 50s but it won’t be a pleasant day! Gusty NW winds return... gusts into the 40s are expected but gusts near 50 mph are not out of the question.

Windy Friday
Windy Friday(wowt)

We’ll struggle to warm above our average high in the mid 50s through the weekend... the best day is Saturday with mostly sunny skies, light wind and a high of 50. We’ll be a bit warmer Sunday but that comes with additional clouds, breezes and the chance of a scattered morning wintry mix.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

We should briefly touch 60 on Monday before the forecast once again trends cooler as moisture chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and wife Celeste and family leave a Los Angeles Courthouse...
Federal jury finds Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty
Capitol District
Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny & warmer but the blustery winds return
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Wind Advisory
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny and warmer... but windy on Friday
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind but still a struggle to warm