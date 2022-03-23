Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind but not much sunshine Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After back to back windy and soggy days we’re finally trending drier and calmer. Winds will decrease overnight with gusts in the 20s out the door Thursday... they’ll lighten through the day. However, as showers clear this evening, the clouds stick around. Most of Thursday will be overcast with temperatures staying cool as a result. We’ll deal with a wind chill factor too, even with the lighter winds.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Friday promises more sun and a return to the 50s but it won’t be a pleasant day! Gusty NW winds return... gusts into the 40s are expected but gusts near 50 mph are not out of the question.

Windy Friday (wowt)

We’ll struggle to warm above our average high in the mid 50s through the weekend... the best day is Saturday with mostly sunny skies, light wind and a high of 50. We’ll be a bit warmer Sunday but that comes with additional clouds, breezes and the chance of a scattered morning wintry mix.

Next 5 days (wowt)

We should briefly touch 60 on Monday before the forecast once again trends cooler as moisture chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

