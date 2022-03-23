Advertisement

Driver of red truck flipped by Texas tornado shaken but OK

By NBC News
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Texas (NBC) - Video of the red truck flipping in Wednesday’s tornado is unforgettable — especially for the man who spoke with the truck’s driver afterwards.

The driver of the now-infamous red pickup truck shortly after the tornado passed and got a look at what the truck looks like after the fact — the very vehicle thousands of people have watched on social media flip over multiple times on Highway 290 before driving off.

The windows are blown out. The side panels are dented and scraped up. The side-view mirrors are gone.

But the driver, police say, is just fine.

He is from Manor but is keeping the truck at a friend’s place in Elgin.

Highway 290 is safe to drive now, but everyone in town is still talking about that video, including Keith Leschber, who also drives a red pickup.

Elgin Police Cmdr. Aaron Crim spoke with the driver on the side of the road.

“I asked if he was OK, and he shook his head and didn’t really answer me,” he said.

He didn’t see the video until later that night.

“Now I understand why he had a blind scare — I’m sure he was scared to death,” Crim said.

The only important thing is that he’s OK.

Copyright 2022 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and wife Celeste and family leave a Los Angeles Courthouse...
Federal jury finds Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty
Capitol District
Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Ukraine war drives US, EU deal to undercut Russian energy
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden in Poland salutes US troops, will meet Ukrainians
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27,...
Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says he lied after arrest
Douglas County is in a burn ban.
Burn ban in effect in Douglas County
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado