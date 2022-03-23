Creighton practices for first since advancing to the Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After playing Sunday and taking a day off to reset the Bluejays were back on the court tonight at Sokol Arena. Creighton is starting to prepare for Iowa State, the three seed in the Greensboro region. They will meet Friday night with a spot in the regional final on the line.

While the Jays are very happy about making the program’s first Sweet 16, they are trying to balance that excitement with the next challenge, which is preparing for the Cyclones. Jim Flanery does not want the team to be complacent, the Jays do have a young nucleus and one might think they will be able to reach this level again. It’s also been a wild couple days, Flanery says he has had so much on his mind simply falling asleep has been a challenge. It’s not only basketball but several logistical challenges as well.

The Jays will fly out on a charter tomorrow to Greensboro, 6 Sports will also be there for the game against Iowa State with live reports starting Friday at 4 p.m.

