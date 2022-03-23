Council Bluffs nurse sentenced for stealing opioids

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A former registered nurse was given a six-month prison sentence and fined $3,000 on Tuesday for falsifying records in order to steal opioids.

Jadelyn Marie Maher, 39 of Council Bluffs, pled guilty Nov. 4 to acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, according to a Wednesday release from Richard D. Westphal, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

The Iowa Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found during its investigation that Maher doctored narcotics log sheets at facilities where she worked, signing out hydrocodone and oxycodone pill for patients but stealing them for her own use.

After her sentence, Maher will be on supervised release for a year. She was also required to forfeit her nursing license.

