City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation announced a trail closure Wednesday.
Part of the West Papio Trail by Blondo St. will be closed starting Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, April 30 for trail maintenance.
According to the release, officials recommend detour users to go from N. 160th Street to N. 162nd Street to Parker Street to N. 164th Street.
