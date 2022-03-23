City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation announced a trail closure Wednesday.

Part of the West Papio Trail by Blondo St. will be closed starting Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, April 30 for trail maintenance.

According to the release, officials recommend detour users to go from N. 160th Street to N. 162nd Street to Parker Street to N. 164th Street.

West Papio Trail closure starting Thursday, March 24, 2022. (PHOTO: City of Omaha Parks & Recreation)

