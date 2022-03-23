Advertisement

City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation announced a trail closure Wednesday.

Part of the West Papio Trail by Blondo St. will be closed starting Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, April 30 for trail maintenance.

According to the release, officials recommend detour users to go from N. 160th Street to N. 162nd Street to Parker Street to N. 164th Street.

West Papio Trail closure starting Thursday, March 24, 2022.
West Papio Trail closure starting Thursday, March 24, 2022.(PHOTO: City of Omaha Parks & Recreation)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and wife Celeste and family leave a Los Angeles Courthouse...
Federal jury finds Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty
Capitol District
Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home

Latest News

Douglas County is in a burn ban.
Burn ban in effect in Douglas County
LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Omaha announcing Celebrate America concert lineup
Two people injured in early morning crash, Omaha Police respond
OPD responds to overnight crash, two injured
Two people injured in early morning crash, Omaha Police respond
Deputies respond to rollover crash in Sarpy County