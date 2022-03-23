Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.(U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to be found,” but the child is now safe.

Between March 18 and 21, Del Rio Sector agents encountered four large groups of migrants – each with more than 100 people – after they entered the U.S. illegally. Border Patrol said a total of 485 migrants were found between the four groups.

Officials did not provide further details about the 4-year-old.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and wife Celeste and family leave a Los Angeles Courthouse...
Federal jury finds Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty
Capitol District
Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Hog disposal creates conflict for neighbors in Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
Gross High honors alumni killed in accident with a new scholarship award.
Gross High names new scholarship after father, son killed in 2021 accident
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
(AP graphic)
Thursday March 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County explains decline in case total
Domestic dispute near Omaha intersection ends in bus crash