Advertisement

WATCH: Tornado tosses truck, sends shoppers fleeing in Texas

By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brian Emfinger captured this video of a truck getting blown over and tossed around in high winds from a reported tornado near Elgin, Texas.

The driver was able to drive away.

At least 20 tornadoes were reported across Texas and Oklahoma. Local officials have reported minor injuries and one death.

A mother and a 2-year-old were freed from debris after a possible tornado touched down in Beasley, Texas. The storm flipped and ripped apart their RV trailer.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mia, a 6 pound Yorkie, was attacked by a German Shepard.
GRAPHIC: La Vista owner horrified after 6 pound Yorkie attacked by German Shepherd
Stop-sign rollers in Sarpy County receive warnings from neighbors, deputies
Omaha man found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Council Bluffs nurse sentenced for stealing opioids

Latest News

Linda Dillard
NSP conducting large-scale search in Southeast Nebraska for missing woman
Here are tips on how to protect yourself and your devices from cyberattacks. (Source: CNN, FBI,...
How to protect yourself from cyberattacks
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Legal experts weigh in on final day of Jackson’s hearings
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
US to expand Russia sanctions amid summits
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments