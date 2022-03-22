State investigates manure release near northwest Iowa dairy farm

GRANVILLE, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources determined that a manure release at a Sioux County dairy farm resulted in fish kill in a nearby creek.

DNR staff responded to a landowner’s report of a manure discharge from a barn into the underground tile line.

“Manure had backed up in the barn after a pump plugged,” the March 14 report states. The owner immediately stopped the pump, but an unknown amount of manure reached a tributary of Deep Creek. The man said manure was visible two miles downstream, the report states.

On March 15, DNR reported that manure had actually made it five miles downstream from the dairy barn.

“Although ice covered parts of the creek, they found stressed fish, and some dead chubs and minnows in Deep Creek,” that report states.

The owner was working to pump contaminated water from the stream.

“DNR will monitor clean up, keep checking the stream and consider appropriate enforcement action,” the report states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.