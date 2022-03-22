Advertisement

Sarpy County man sentenced for sexual assault, released after jail time credited

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man is sentenced to three years and then released after being found guilty of multiple sexual assaults.

Hector Guardado-Alfaro, 44, was sentenced Tuesday for three counts of third-degree sexual assault without consent — all misdemeanors.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Guardado-Alfaro, was charged in 2020 after he allegedly assaulted several women in an apartment complex while working as a maintenance employee there.

Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson sentenced Guardado-Alfaro to the maximum time of three years and gave credit to time served. He was to serve one year for each count served consecutively.

Guardado-Alfaro spent 691 days in jail before the sentencing and had good time credit. With 691 days served and good time credit, it was determined he had overspent his time in jail and was then released in accordance with sentencing guidelines.

Guardado-Alfaro must also register as a sex offender.

