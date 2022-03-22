Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Soggy, windy and chilly but we get much needed rain

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain is likely the rest of the morning hours with light to moderate rain slowly giving us a good soaking! The showers will become more sporadic and scattered as they fade and move east this afternoon and early evening. Several 1-2″ rain totals are likely by the time this is all over tonight.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Gusts north winds will be a nuisance all day too as they gradually pick up and gust into the 40s by the afternoon.

NW Wind Gusts
NW Wind Gusts(WOWT)

While most of us just end up with beneficial rain, there will be some wet snow falling in our western counties. This is where 1-3″ of wet snow could briefly coat the roads as it falls but is more likely to drop visibility as it falls. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible while that happens there. The areas shaded in purple are where snow it most likely to cause issues.

WWA
WWA(WOWT)
Snowfall Potential
Snowfall Potential(WOWT)

All this wraps up this evening but the wind and chilly air will stick with us overnight too. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are still possible while you sleep too.

Wednesday is likely to be windy as well with gusts to 45 mph continuing as temperatures hang in the upper 30s, even colder than Tuesday. There is the threat of a wintry mix or melting snow falling at times Wednesday but it will struggle to accumulate and at most impact the grassy areas. While it may drop visibility at times, I don’t expect any major impacts from this other than making it a rather uncomfortable spring day.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Gatluak Pal and Samuel Chaplian
Bellevue Police arrest two accused of robbing T-Mobile store, dine and dash at nearby restaurant
Daytime crowd at the 2021 Maha Festival
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2022 lineup
Westbound lanes reopen after crash on I-80
Elderly Iowa couple frustrated, unable to cancel cell phone service

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, windy and cold today with a melting mix possible
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Windy Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Wintry mix and wind return Wednesday
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast