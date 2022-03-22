Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Soggy, windy and chilly but we get much needed rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain is likely the rest of the morning hours with light to moderate rain slowly giving us a good soaking! The showers will become more sporadic and scattered as they fade and move east this afternoon and early evening. Several 1-2″ rain totals are likely by the time this is all over tonight.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Gusts north winds will be a nuisance all day too as they gradually pick up and gust into the 40s by the afternoon.

NW Wind Gusts (WOWT)

While most of us just end up with beneficial rain, there will be some wet snow falling in our western counties. This is where 1-3″ of wet snow could briefly coat the roads as it falls but is more likely to drop visibility as it falls. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible while that happens there. The areas shaded in purple are where snow it most likely to cause issues.

WWA (WOWT)

Snowfall Potential (WOWT)

All this wraps up this evening but the wind and chilly air will stick with us overnight too. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are still possible while you sleep too.

Wednesday is likely to be windy as well with gusts to 45 mph continuing as temperatures hang in the upper 30s, even colder than Tuesday. There is the threat of a wintry mix or melting snow falling at times Wednesday but it will struggle to accumulate and at most impact the grassy areas. While it may drop visibility at times, I don’t expect any major impacts from this other than making it a rather uncomfortable spring day.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

