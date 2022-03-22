Pet dog dies in Omaha house fire overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire in west Omaha results in the death of a pet overnight.

The Omaha Fire Department was dispatched at 11:50 p.m. Monday to a house fire near 220th and Westwind Drive.

Upon arrival crews found two sides of the house to be fully involved with flames going through the roof. The fire was under control more than an hour later at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

All residents of the home were accounted for. Investigators recovered a deceased pet dog from the house.

According to the fire department, the state fire marshal completed a preliminary investigation and found the fire to be accidental.

The fire department says the home suffered $200,000 in damages to the structure and another $200,000 to its contents.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.