Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2022 lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 14th annual Maha Festival announces its lineup will feature 15 artists, including indie rock band Car Seat Headrest and several Omaha-based acts.

The Maha Festival is a non-profit, volunteer event featuring several music acts each year. This year’s headliners include hip-hop artist Princess Nokia, indie rock mainstay Car Seat Headrest, and Beach House - a pop duo from Baltimore who is currently top-rated on the NACC college radio chart.

Several other artists performing include the indie band PUP, indie rock artist Indigo De Souza, R&B artist Sudan Archives, indie rock artist Bartees Strange, Brooklyn-based indie rock and post-punk band Geese, and the alternative band Sweeping Promises.

Omaha-based acts will also be performing at the two-day festival. They include Marcey Yates, The Real Zebos, Dominique Morgan, Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits, and DJ Shor-T.

There will be extra performances from Omaha Girls Rock, a teen poetry festival called Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains, and a music mentoring program from the Joslyn Art Museum.

This year’s Maha Festival will take place July 29-30 at Aksarben Village. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Attendees are also able to earn festival tickets by volunteering.

If you volunteered at Maha Festival 2021, you get ✨first dibs✨ on shifts for 2022. If this is you, check your email now to secure your free two-day festival ticket!

General volunteer registration opens this Friday. Watch https://t.co/RezWl0N4h7 for details. — mahafestival (@mahafestival) March 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.