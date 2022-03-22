Advertisement

Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2022 lineup

Daytime crowd at the 2021 Maha Festival
Daytime crowd at the 2021 Maha Festival(James Dean)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 14th annual Maha Festival announces its lineup will feature 15 artists, including indie rock band Car Seat Headrest and several Omaha-based acts.

The Maha Festival is a non-profit, volunteer event featuring several music acts each year. This year’s headliners include hip-hop artist Princess Nokia, indie rock mainstay Car Seat Headrest, and Beach House - a pop duo from Baltimore who is currently top-rated on the NACC college radio chart.

Several other artists performing include the indie band PUP, indie rock artist Indigo De Souza, R&B artist Sudan Archives, indie rock artist Bartees Strange, Brooklyn-based indie rock and post-punk band Geese, and the alternative band Sweeping Promises.

Omaha-based acts will also be performing at the two-day festival. They include Marcey Yates, The Real Zebos, Dominique Morgan, Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits, and DJ Shor-T.

There will be extra performances from Omaha Girls Rock, a teen poetry festival called Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains, and a music mentoring program from the Joslyn Art Museum.

This year’s Maha Festival will take place July 29-30 at Aksarben Village. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Attendees are also able to earn festival tickets by volunteering.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Gatluak Pal and Samuel Chaplian
Bellevue Police arrest two accused of robbing T-Mobile store, dine and dash at nearby restaurant
Westbound lanes reopen after crash on I-80
Elderly Iowa couple frustrated, unable to cancel cell phone service

Latest News

Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
West Papio Trail closure starting Thursday, March 24, 2022.
City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure
Omaha man sentenced to three years for in possession of a firearm as a prohibited person
Council Bluffs nurse sentenced for stealing opioids