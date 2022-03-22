Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate overnight gas station robberies

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into three robberies that occurred overnight at three different gas stations.

At 10:58 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Mega Saver at 60th and Grover streets after a man robbed the store at gunpoint. He was described as a 6-foot tall Black man in his 20s wearing a black hat, gray jacket, and dark pants.

At 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a robbery call at the Anderson Convenience Market located at 120th and Pacific streets. A robbery was reported at a Speedee Mart about a half-hour later at 132nd and Grover streets.

The two Speedee Mart gas stations were also robbed at gunpoint with the robber leaving on foot, reports state.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-44-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Correction: Omaha Police previously reported an incorrect location for one of the robberies.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mia, a 6 pound Yorkie, was attacked by a German Shepard.
GRAPHIC: La Vista owner horrified after 6 pound Yorkie attacked by German Shepherd
Stop-sign rollers in Sarpy County receive warnings from neighbors, deputies
Omaha man found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Council Bluffs nurse sentenced for stealing opioids

Latest News

Linda Dillard
NSP conducting large-scale search in Southeast Nebraska for missing woman
Rusty's Morning Forecast
(AP graphic)
Wednesday March 23 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS reports 12 BA.2 subvariant cases
Hog disposal creates conflict for neighbors in Nebraska
4,050 flags are displayed at Omaha's First Christian Church on Dodge Road to remember those...
4,050 flags to remember Nebraskans lost to COVID