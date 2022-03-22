Omaha Police investigate overnight gas station robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into three robberies that occurred overnight at three different gas stations.

At 10:58 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Mega Saver at 60th and Grover streets after a man robbed the store at gunpoint. He was described as a 6-foot tall Black man in his 20s wearing a black hat, gray jacket, and dark pants.

At 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a robbery call at the Anderson Convenience Market located at 120th and Pacific streets. A robbery was reported at a Speedee Mart about a half-hour later at 132nd and Grover streets.

The two Speedee Mart gas stations were also robbed at gunpoint with the robber leaving on foot, reports state.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-44-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Correction: Omaha Police previously reported an incorrect location for one of the robberies.

