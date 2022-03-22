Advertisement

Omaha man found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor

(WAFF)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is convicted after being found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor following a day and a half jury trial.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp says Hammaduzzaman Syed of Omaha faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

According to the Department of Justice, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office held a sting operation in November 2020. A deputy posted an advertisement on a website called Skip the Games, which is allegedly used for prostitution.

On Nov. 17, 2020, Syed allegedly responded via text to the advertisement’s listed phone number and started communicating with an undercover deputy. The undercover deputy told Syed they were a 15-year-old female. Officers say Syed then agreed to pay $100 to who he thought was a 15-year-old female for a half-hour of sex. Officers allege Syed then went to the agreed location with condoms and $100.

