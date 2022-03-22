Advertisement

Millard Public School District focused on improving mental health

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 pandemic is shining a light on mental health issues in our society. The outbreak has shut down businesses and our schools. And it’s our children having the hardest time dealing with changes caused by the virus.

Tuesday morning the Millard Public School District went to the Douglas County Board to get help dealing with mental health issues in the district.

“We’ve seen a drastic rise in student mental health concerns,” said Director of Student Services Bill Jelkin. “So one of our goals has been to try to bring the services to the school district and eliminate some barriers for families.”

Improving mental health services in the community is a priority of the Douglas County Board. Commissioner Mary Ann Borgensen reached out to Millard Public Schools.

“Because of the allocation that we were awarded that we could use in our district, one of the things again that I constantly saw or heard were school districts struggling with the increased need in mental health services - not only to their children but to their staff,” Borgensen said.

Millard Public Schools requested $498,000 from the American Rescue Plan to fund their mental health initiatives. School officials say the funds would be targeted to schools with the greatest need.

The county commissioners approved the $498,000 grant on a 6-0 vote. The funds will be distributed over a three-year period.

