Advertisement

Iowa school districts receive more than $500,000 to teach computer science

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - More than $500,000 is awarded to schools across Iowa to support a workforce of computer science teachers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday $506,084 would go to 136 school districts and private schools to teach computer science.

According to the department of education, the money comes from the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund, which is a program that’s part of a long-term goal to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools.

The fund was established in 2017 by Senate File 274. It pays for teacher development, which includes training to teach computer science courses.

In 2020 the Iowa Legislature passed House File 2629, which requires K-12 schools to offer computer science classes to all students - starting with high schools in 2022.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo says offering computer science gives students access to new opportunities.

“Through computer science, students build critical thinking, problem-solving, and reasoning skills that are transferable across academic disciplines and fields,” said Lebo. “These are vital skills that students need to innovate and succeed in our interconnected, digital world.”

Complete list of Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund recipients

The funding from the 2021-2022 Incentive Fund will go to 21 school districts, private schools, and Area Education Agencies.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Gatluak Pal and Samuel Chaplian
Bellevue Police arrest two accused of robbing T-Mobile store, dine and dash at nearby restaurant
Daytime crowd at the 2021 Maha Festival
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2022 lineup
Westbound lanes reopen after crash on I-80
Elderly Iowa couple frustrated, unable to cancel cell phone service

Latest News

Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
West Papio Trail closure starting Thursday, March 24, 2022.
City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure
Omaha man sentenced to three years for in possession of a firearm as a prohibited person
Council Bluffs nurse sentenced for stealing opioids