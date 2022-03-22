Iowa school districts receive more than $500,000 to teach computer science

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - More than $500,000 is awarded to schools across Iowa to support a workforce of computer science teachers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday $506,084 would go to 136 school districts and private schools to teach computer science.

According to the department of education, the money comes from the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund, which is a program that’s part of a long-term goal to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools.

The fund was established in 2017 by Senate File 274. It pays for teacher development, which includes training to teach computer science courses.

In 2020 the Iowa Legislature passed House File 2629, which requires K-12 schools to offer computer science classes to all students - starting with high schools in 2022.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo says offering computer science gives students access to new opportunities.

“Through computer science, students build critical thinking, problem-solving, and reasoning skills that are transferable across academic disciplines and fields,” said Lebo. “These are vital skills that students need to innovate and succeed in our interconnected, digital world.”

The funding from the 2021-2022 Incentive Fund will go to 21 school districts, private schools, and Area Education Agencies.

