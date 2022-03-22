Advertisement

Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility

Deonte Hill, 19, was serving a sentence of four to eight years for robbery in Douglas County.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away Monday evening from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.

Deonte Hill, 19, is described as a 6-foot tall Black man weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said security video showed him leaving the facility and that his electronic monitoring device was disabled shortly thereafter near 33rd Street and Curtis Avenue.

Hill was serving a sentence of four to eight years for robbery in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence Dec. 19, 2019, and had a tentative release date of Aug. 2, 2023.

Anyone with information about his location should contact local authorities or call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities — the lowest level of custody and least restrictive — in the NDCS system, allowing approved inmates to work and attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Gatluak Pal and Samuel Chaplian
Bellevue Police arrest two accused of robbing T-Mobile store, dine and dash at nearby restaurant
Daytime crowd at the 2021 Maha Festival
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2022 lineup
Westbound lanes reopen after crash on I-80
Elderly Iowa couple frustrated, unable to cancel cell phone service

Latest News

Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
West Papio Trail closure starting Thursday, March 24, 2022.
City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure
Omaha man sentenced to three years for in possession of a firearm as a prohibited person
Council Bluffs nurse sentenced for stealing opioids