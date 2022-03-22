Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away Monday evening from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.

Deonte Hill, 19, is described as a 6-foot tall Black man weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said security video showed him leaving the facility and that his electronic monitoring device was disabled shortly thereafter near 33rd Street and Curtis Avenue.

Hill was serving a sentence of four to eight years for robbery in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence Dec. 19, 2019, and had a tentative release date of Aug. 2, 2023.

Anyone with information about his location should contact local authorities or call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities — the lowest level of custody and least restrictive — in the NDCS system, allowing approved inmates to work and attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

