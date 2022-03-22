Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Wintry mix and wind return Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a soggy day, showers will begin to wind down in the evening. By Tuesday night most areas should be mainly dry but will have picked up on a nice soaking rain... lingering overnight showers will be possible over W Iowa and strong N winds will stay with us.

As our system tracks E moisture will wrap around it and returns to E Neb and W Iowa by Wednesday morning. This will fall as a melting wintry mix through the early to mid afternoon before gradually clearing E at some point in the evening.

Soggy Wednesday AM (wowt)

Scattered afternoon showers (wowt)

This will melt across the metro and areas to the W but in W Iowa we may see up to 1″ of slushy accumulation.

Snow potential (wowt)

Additional rain totals won’t be as impressive Wednesday but we still see the chance for another .1″-.5″, increasing from W to E into the evening.

Additional rainfall (wowt)

Wednesday won’t be pleasant thanks to continued strong N winds. They’ll gust out of the N into the 40s from start to finish, only decreasing to the 30s late in the evening. This may cause some visibility issues when combined with the morning wintry mix!

Windy Wednesday (wowt)

We’ll stay breezy to windy Thursday and Friday but start to warm back to the 50s. Expect less wind by the start of the weekend, but not necessarily a mild forecast. Highs likely keep to the 50s this weekend with the potential to briefly touch the 60s early in the work week.

Moisture chances are very unclear next week but the potential is there, especially on Tuesday. Stay with us as we continue to track changes to the extended forecast.

