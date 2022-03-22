Elderly Iowa couple frustrated, unable to cancel cell phone service

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - 6 On Your Side investigates why an elderly Iowa couple has been unable to cancel a service they no longer need and can’t afford.

It’s a lesson for anyone with older relatives or friends about access to personal information before it’s too late.

Two countries joined together 60 years ago when an American airman married his British sweetheart and they moved to Iowa. They’re forced to live apart now because Sylvia needs a memory loss facility.

Sylvia’s cell phone hasn’t been used since last June and husband Paul Price spent months trying to cancel the service.

“I want them to quit billing me because they bill me every month and they won’t cancel it. They say I have to give them a pin number and I don’t know the pin number. My wife doesn’t know the pin number. There’s no way of getting it that I know of,” said Price.

Friend Jeff Wollen holds a medical power of attorney for the Price’s.

“It’s just dumb that he has to pay $60 some a month for something that’s not being used,” said Wollen.

A price that’s not right for a couple on a fixed income.

After numerous calls and emails to Verizon the friend who has a power of attorney for Paul and his wife thought the cell service had been canceled and then came another bill for $65.

After contracting Verizon, Jeff got a call saying the cell service provider will research the Price’s billing though he and Paul say the lack of use should speak volumes.

“This shows this phone hasn’t been used for at least eight or nine months.”

Face to face in a memory care unit is the only way Paul and friends can communicate with Sylvia. A cell phone is no use to her but money paid for monthly charges could help with care expenses.

“Yep I’ve always paid it,” said Price.

So, trying to cancel cell service, Paul is asking Verizon what’s the hangup.

“So we’re at loggerheads, it’s a stupid deal,” said Price.

After leaving voice messages and sending emails to Verizon, the cell company promised that Paul Price will get an answer within two days on canceling the monthly bill.

