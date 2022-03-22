Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah.

Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported.

The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mia, a 6 pound Yorkie, was attacked by a German Shepard.
GRAPHIC: La Vista owner horrified after 6 pound Yorkie attacked by German Shepherd
Stop-sign rollers in Sarpy County receive warnings from neighbors, deputies
Omaha man found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Council Bluffs nurse sentenced for stealing opioids

Latest News

Linda Dillard
NSP conducting large-scale search in Southeast Nebraska for missing woman
Here are tips on how to protect yourself and your devices from cyberattacks. (Source: CNN, FBI,...
How to protect yourself from cyberattacks
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Legal experts weigh in on final day of Jackson’s hearings
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
US to expand Russia sanctions amid summits
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments