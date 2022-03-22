2 bird flu cases found in central Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas agriculture officials say more cases of avian influenza, more commonly called bird flu, have been found in the state.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed the disease in a backyard home-farm flock of birds in rural Sedgwick County and a similar backyard flock in rural Dickinson County. The cases were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

Officials say the affected areas have been quarantined and the affected flocks will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

Nearly 13 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds have been or are set to be killed in the U.S. because of the bird flu.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.