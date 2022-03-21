Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more mild day before some much needed rain moves in

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even though we’ll have quite a few clouds moving in today, we’ll still get a chance to warm into the 70s to start the week! That is all before rain showers move in for the evening hours.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

That rain could start as soon as 4pm with a few spotty showers in the area but we’ll likely wait until after 6pm for the steady soaking rain to move in. Once it does, we’ll have rain the rest of the night right into Tuesday morning.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

I still expect steady rain to be the story Tuesday morning before we back off to more spotty shower activity in the afternoon. All in all it will result in some slow, steady beneficial rain for a large portion of the area. Most of us likely see at least a 1/2″ of rain with several locations winding up with 1-2″ of rain by Tuesday afternoon!

Rain Model 1
Rain Model 1(WOWT)
Rain Model 2
Rain Model 2(WOWT)

While most of us just deal with a cold rain, there is the potential for some slushy snow to add up Tuesday morning. The main area for that will be in our western counties where 1-3″ of snow is possible. It will melt off during the day and do so pretty quickly.

Snowfall Potential Tuesday
Snowfall Potential Tuesday(WOWT)

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler as well with an early high near 50 degrees then falling off into the 40s the rest of the day. Gusty north winds up to 50 mph are possible as well to go along with the cooler air and spotty showers.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

There may be another round of some melting mix during the day Wednesday but it likely won’t do much more than just add some more moisture to the area.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive police presence in the Old Market
Elderly Iowa couple frustrated, unable to cancel cell phone service
Gatluak Pal and Samuel Chaplian
Bellevue Police arrest two accused of robbing T-Mobile store, dine and dash at nearby restaurant
Westbound lanes reopen after crash on I-80
A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.
Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder

Latest News

Windy Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Wintry mix and wind return Wednesday
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Soggy, windy and chilly but we get much needed rain
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rainy Tuesday AM
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rainy and windy Tuesday