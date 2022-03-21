Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more mild day before some much needed rain moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even though we’ll have quite a few clouds moving in today, we’ll still get a chance to warm into the 70s to start the week! That is all before rain showers move in for the evening hours.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

That rain could start as soon as 4pm with a few spotty showers in the area but we’ll likely wait until after 6pm for the steady soaking rain to move in. Once it does, we’ll have rain the rest of the night right into Tuesday morning.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

I still expect steady rain to be the story Tuesday morning before we back off to more spotty shower activity in the afternoon. All in all it will result in some slow, steady beneficial rain for a large portion of the area. Most of us likely see at least a 1/2″ of rain with several locations winding up with 1-2″ of rain by Tuesday afternoon!

Rain Model 1 (WOWT)

Rain Model 2 (WOWT)

While most of us just deal with a cold rain, there is the potential for some slushy snow to add up Tuesday morning. The main area for that will be in our western counties where 1-3″ of snow is possible. It will melt off during the day and do so pretty quickly.

Snowfall Potential Tuesday (WOWT)

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler as well with an early high near 50 degrees then falling off into the 40s the rest of the day. Gusty north winds up to 50 mph are possible as well to go along with the cooler air and spotty showers.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

There may be another round of some melting mix during the day Wednesday but it likely won’t do much more than just add some more moisture to the area.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

