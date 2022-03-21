Poll shows Nebraska residents oppose abortion ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A new poll shows Nebraska residents oppose legislation that would ban abortion entirely.

Impact Research, a public opinion research firm, conducted a poll commissioned by the ACLU in early March.

The poll found that out of 500 respondents who were registered Nebraska voters, 55% opposed banning abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Another 40% of respondents were in favor of a ban.

According to the ACLU of Nebraska, strong opposition to a ban on abortion outpaced strong support by a 20-point margin.

Survey respondents also noted differences in how likely they would be to support candidates who vote for a ban on abortion.

The poll found 32% of respondents would be more likely to support a state legislator who votes for a total ban on abortion, while 46% of respondents would be less likely to support a candidate that votes for a total ban.

The Nebraska ACLU says Impact Research evenly surveyed registered voters across the state’s three congressional districts.

Nebraska currently bans abortions after 20 weeks. A bill to ban abortions after six weeks was introduced in the legislature early this year.

Correction: Due to a 6 News editor’s error, a previous version of this story contained a link to the incorrect research firm. 6 News regrets the error.

