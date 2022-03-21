One arrested after Bellevue officers seize guns, narcotics, drug paraphernalia
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police arrested one man for DUI and more charges this weekend.
A BPD lieutenant confirmed that when police pulled over Christopher Nicholson, 34, he had two guns, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and what they believe is drug money on him.
They say the arrest happened after 1 a.m. in Old Towne Bellevue and it’s reported Nicholson is in Sarpy County Jail.
