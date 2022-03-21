One arrested after Bellevue officers seize guns, narcotics, drug paraphernalia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police arrested one man for DUI and more charges this weekend.

A BPD lieutenant confirmed that when police pulled over Christopher Nicholson, 34, he had two guns, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and what they believe is drug money on him.

They say the arrest happened after 1 a.m. in Old Towne Bellevue and it’s reported Nicholson is in Sarpy County Jail.

An investigation into an impaired driver during tonight’s shift led officers into recovering two firearms, narcotics, paraphernalia and suspected drug money from the suspect. The suspect was jailed on multiple charges. #bpd pic.twitter.com/tVPSr4VYce — Sgt. Sean Vest BPD (@OfcVest) March 20, 2022

