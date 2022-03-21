Omaha Police investigating Monday morning attempted robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to an attempted robbery at the One Main Financial near 120th and West Center Road at 10:03 a.m.

Investigators say a black female wearing a mask entered the building and showed a handgun demanding money. According to police, the employees weren’t able to give money to the suspect before she fled eastbound.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.