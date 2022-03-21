Advertisement

Omaha firefighters battle structure fire Monday morning

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire at an auto recycling building Monday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. to an auto recycling outbuilding near 60th and Harrison Street.

Upon arrival, crews saw thick smoke and noted the structure was fully involved. The roof of the building collapsed while crews extinguished the fire.

The fire department says the building is a total loss and had an estimated value of $15,000.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive police presence in the Old Market
Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved
Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market
Bellevue Police arrest one man after found asleep at the wheel at an intersection
One in critical condition after motorcycle crash at Omaha intersection

Latest News

Dr. Elias Ayoub
Fortenberry Trial: Day Four
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Firefighters battle grass fire near Omaha Eppley Airfield
Fortenberry walking into court.
Fortenberry’s federal trial reveals details about fundraiser