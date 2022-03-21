Omaha firefighters battle structure fire Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire at an auto recycling building Monday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. to an auto recycling outbuilding near 60th and Harrison Street.

Upon arrival, crews saw thick smoke and noted the structure was fully involved. The roof of the building collapsed while crews extinguished the fire.

The fire department says the building is a total loss and had an estimated value of $15,000.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.