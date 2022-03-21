Advertisement

Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edible has a tongue-in-cheek reference to a body part.

The legendary boxer’s gummy products, “Mike Bites,” come in the shape of an ear.

It is a joking reference to Tyson’s infamous 1997 heavyweight championship match against Evander Holyfield. At one point in the fight, Tyson bit off a small chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson was disqualified immediately afterward, and that moment became one of the most bizarre moments in boxing history.

“These ears actually taste good!” Tyson tweeted about the product.

As for Tyson and Holyfield, they have long reconciled since the fight.

In 2014, when Holyfield made it into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson gave the induction speech.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive police presence in the Old Market
Elderly Iowa couple frustrated, unable to cancel cell phone service
Gatluak Pal and Samuel Chaplian
Bellevue Police arrest two accused of robbing T-Mobile store, dine and dash at nearby restaurant
Westbound lanes reopen after crash on I-80
A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.
Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder

Latest News

Kansas researcher accused of secret China work goes to trial
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
Prosecutor
Fortenberry Trial: Day Five
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast