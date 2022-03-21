Advertisement

McDonald’s bringing back its Szechuan sauce

People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's Szechuan sauce.(McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Good news for people who like to dip their McDonald’s chicken nuggets and french fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce for a few days starting March 31, while supplies last.

The condiment, which includes soy, ginger, vinegar and garlic, will only be available through the McDonald’s app.

The fan favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.

