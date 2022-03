OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News was on the scene in the Old Market Sunday evening after hearing reports of a help an officer call.

The large crowd that I saw here has started to disperse, but still at least 30 officers on the scene @WOWT6News — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) March 21, 2022

Massive police presence at 10th& Harney in downtown Omaha Sunday, March 20, 2022. (PHOTO: WOWT)

Police told us that they responded to multiple fights in the area of 10th and Harney involving up to 100 people.

Officers were able to get the chaos under control.

No arrests were reported.

