Lincoln woman gets probation in crash death of motorcyclist

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to probation for causing a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 19-year-old Kylie Hill was sentenced Friday to two years’ probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine and to complete a victim empathy class and driver’s safety course.

Police say Hill was 18 when she was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle last March that turned left in front of 19-year-old Simon Blair’s motorcycle in Lincoln.

Blair was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Hill pleaded no contest in January to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the crash.

