Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.

Vazquez was arrested after he shot Luis “Mario” Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

The seven counts include:

First degree murder

Two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony

Attempted assault on an officer in the first degree

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possessing or receiving a stolen firearm

Escape using force/deadly weapon

Vazquez, who was 17 at the time of the incident, shot Herrera near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka.

The teen was then charged with first-degree murder in Lancaster County Court, but the trial was moved to Platte County. The court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska and it was moved to Columbus.

A message from Chief Teresa Ewins: First and most importantly to the Herrera family. I hope that this brings some... Posted by Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

