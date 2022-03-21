Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.

Vazquez was arrested after he shot Luis “Mario” Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

The seven counts include:

  • First degree murder
  • Two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony
  • Attempted assault on an officer in the first degree
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Possessing or receiving a stolen firearm
  • Escape using force/deadly weapon

Vazquez, who was 17 at the time of the incident, shot Herrera near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka.

The teen was then charged with first-degree murder in Lancaster County Court, but the trial was moved to Platte County. The court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska and it was moved to Columbus.

