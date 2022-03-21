Heartland Flooding: 3 years later, new Hamburg levee offers city sense of security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been three years since the historic heartland flood impacted hundreds of thousands of people midwestern communities in Nebraska and Iowa.

The city of Hamburg, Iowa, was hit hard after the roaring water from the Missouri River spilled over the city’s levee, and breaking their emergency barrier.

“It’s hard to believe, I’m sitting here three years later thinking did that really happen? But it did,” says Alan Dovel, the city’s Public Works director.

“It’s yeah.. it’s hard to believe. Hard to believe,” says resident Roxie Yost.

Days before the flood, the city was preparing as much as possible - they built the levee up and added an emergency Hesco barrier through town.

Yost tells 6 News most residents, including herself, thought they would see three to four feet of water. But it was nearly 18 feet that flooded into the small city.

“That was the big wake up right there when the Hesco barrier wall blew, that’s when panic set in for people to get everything out that they could get out,” Dovel adds.

More than 70 homes had to be torn down, as well as several businesses. A retirement community had to be evacuated and still hasn’t been reopened.

“We lost everything, we were out of city water for 60 days before we got out plant up and running. We were operating on a temporary well for 60 days that you could not drink the water, you could shower in it only,” Dovel says.

The town went from a population of 1,200 to just 800 after the flood. Yost was one of the many who came back.

“We love the community, it’s a great group of people,” she says. “And we felt like Hamburg was doing something to rebuild and we wanted to be part of that.”

Yost moved to Hamburg from Nebraska City just two years before the flood. They were in the process of remodeling the building they bought and turning it into their home.

In 2021, Hamburg became the first in the nation to take advantage of legislation that allowed the town to build the levee higher. It comes from the 1176 agreement of the Water Resources Development which was passed in 2016.

Now, less than a year later, Dovel says the $10 million levee project is 99% complete.

“The levee runs by the railroad tracks and the tracks run through it, the railroad has not given us easements to get right up next to it so we can finalize it, so, we’re waiting for some easements paperwork through the railroad,” Dovel says.

And although it’s nearly complete, there are still more future plans for it, too.

“We’re also trying to build a levee to the south of Hamburg to help us from anything coming in from the south, so, that’s another big project, it’s going to take a lot of funding, we’re currently in the process of finding that funding,” he says.

The levee stands eight feet taller than it was three years ago. The Iowa Department of Transportation also plans to raise the road leading into Hamburg next summer, so the road will go over the new levee.

“So that’s one more hole or gate structure we don’t have to put up in another flood event, that’ll be taken care of so then the only ones we have to worry about is where the river cracks run through and south of Hamburg underneath I-29,″ Dovel says.

Dovel also says the new levee has been and will continue to be good for the city’s economy and growth.

“People see the levee, you know, it’s a monster, and the businesses see it, people off the interstate see it now. I guess you could say it’s a big sense of security for Hamburg,” he says. “Businesses are starting to want to come back to Hamburg, new businesses into Hamburg. Once you see that, you know that there’s some security in Hamburg.”

And families like Yost’s agrees.

“You know, this is where we’re going to stay, we know now we can stay and we won’t have to start all over again. It gives you a sense of security, yeah.”

