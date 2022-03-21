HEARTLAND FLOOD: Over 130 Offutt Air Force Base buildings damaged

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three years ago a devastating flood ran through the southeastern portion of Offutt Air Force Base.

Water rising to 11 feet in some places and leaving behind 720 million gallons of floodwater damage.

“Even after the water receded a lot of these facilities have compartmentalized information so we were required to keep them closed up and sealed up until we could go in and deal with that,” said Maj. Eric Armstrong, Director Program Management Office for flood recovery.

Because of all the flood damage about a third of the air force base has to be rebuilt.

“We had 137 buildings that were damaged, we had 75% of our specialized we call it SCIF so our secret area spaces were ruined and that untimely displaced 3,200 of our airmen and that’s a big deal for us because we do a wide range of mission here at Offutt Air Force Base,” said Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 55th Wing Commander.

Now the air force is demolishing all the buildings that cant be reused or repurposed. Officials say when the rebuild is complete the 55th Wing will be more efficient.

“We had people spread out all across Offutt Air Force Base in different campuses different locations. By moving everybody, taking thirty-something or twenty-something different entities and converging it all into like eight tidy nice converged campuses is really helpful, especially in our line of work,” said Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 55th Wing Commander.

“We’ll be able to save a considerable amount of effort, energy, people’s time, and transportation cost by consolidating what was spread out over 16 total buildings into a much smaller footprint,” said Armstrong.

“You’ve got a levee system to the south along the river there that’s been rebuilt we’ll also raise the floor elevation of a number of the campuses above that 100-year flood mark,” said Col. Mark Himes, District, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

The air force is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers making the levee system taller and making sure floodwaters don’t cause this type of damage again.

“We’ll actually raise the elevation bringing in close to a million cubic yards of soil down in that southeastern portion of the installation so the first floor level of those buildings will be raised up between seven and nine feet,” said Himes.

All of this damage has forced some members of the 55th Wing to work in different locations. While some of their planes are flying out of lincoln, the 55th has worked through some difficult times lately.

“The first one was COVID which obviously took its toll on the flood and our runway replacement so those three massive entities have a huge role in how we do things here,” said Thompson.

Offutt officials say the flood and all of the damage it caused did not prevent the 55th Wing from doing its job.

“Because we’re pivotal because for not only the current fight but the future fight so being able to get back where we were pre-flood will be wonderful not only for this base but for the United States of America,” said Thompson.

Officials are confident that will be high enough to fight off the next 100-year flood.

Offutt officials say the rebuild could cost around $700 million but that figure is subject to change. The project will be completed in stages with buildings being completed between 2024 and early 2028.

Officials also say a separate project of the repair of the runway should be complete by September.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.