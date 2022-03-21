Firefighters battle grass fire near Omaha Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha and Carter Lake firefighters were working to knock down a fast-moving grass fire near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

The fire was along the Nebraska/Iowa state line just east of Abbott Dr. The south wind was pushing the flames rapidly to the north in an open field. Witnesses saw the smoke over the northeast part of the city.

The flames were roughly one mile southwest of the end of the runway and crews are now watching for flare-ups as the fire continues to smolder.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries were reported.

