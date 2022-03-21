Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rainy and windy Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances will increase through Monday night and stick around Tuesday. We’ll see periods of moderate to heavy rain mixed in with a steady light rain overnight. This will continue into Tuesday morning. Plan on a soggy AM commute.

Rainy Tuesday AM (wowt)

To the west we’ll cool off to the 30s and see a change to wet snow early Tuesday morning. Combined with gusty N winds this will create reduced visibility with the chance for less than 3″ of wet/slushy accumulation.

Snow to the west (wowt)

Rain chances will gradually decrease Tuesday afternoon but it will not be a pleasant day! Winds will gust into the 30s-40s with gusts approaching 50 mph by Tuesday night. This will keep temperatures cool to chilly with an early AM high of 47 in the Metro and an afternoon high of only 41.

Windy Tuesday (wowt)

By Tuesday night most areas should be mainly dry but will have picked up on a nice soaking rain by that point. Totals will reach at least .5″ for most with plenty of 1″-2″ totals possible.

Metro rain forecast (wowt)

Rain forecast (wowt)

As our system tracks E moisture will wrap around it and return to E Neb and W Iowa by Wednesday morning. This will likely fall as a melting wintry mix through the early afternoon before clearing E. Wednesday will be another windy day and a chilly one with highs in the low 40s again.

We’ll stay breezy to windy Thursday and Friday but start to warm back to the 50s. Expect less wind by the start of the weekend with a climb back to the 60s by Sunday and a brief jump near 70 by Monday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

