Douglas County Election Commission sends voter information cards ahead of gubernatorial election

Douglas County Voter Information Card
Douglas County Voter Information Card(Douglas County Election Commission)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cards with polling place information were mailed to Douglas County voters Monday.

Douglas County residents who are registered to vote had the cards sent to their current mailing address on file with the Douglas County Election Commission.

According to the election commission, the cards have information on the 2022 gubernatorial primary election. They list a voter’s polling place and political district. The Douglas County Election Commission asks recipients of the cards to review them, as a voter’s polling place information may have changed during 2021 redistricting.

“Voters should expect to receive their cards within 7 to 10 days,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.  “It’s important voters are aware of the information the card contains, including those who prefer to vote early rather than vote at their polling place.”

Polling place information can also be verified online at the Douglas County Election Commission website.

The gubernatorial primary is scheduled for May 10.

