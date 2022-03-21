Crutchfield welcomed back to Omaha as new men’s head basketball coach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 26 years, former Mavericks assistant basketball coach Chris Crutchfield returns to Omaha to be UNO’s 22nd men’s head basketball coach. Crutchfield was also a student-athlete at UNO in the early 90s, playing basketball and football.

The former Maverick brings 20 years of coaching experience to the program, having made stops at the University of Texas-San Antonio, Tyler Junior College, Oral Roberts University, Texas Christian University, New Mexico State, Oklahoma, East Central in Ada, Oklahoma and most recently Oregon.

While at Oklahoma, Crutchfield helped recruit and develop current Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield. During that time, the Sooners also earned six NCAA Tournament berths including a trip to the Final Four in 2016.

“I am humbled and honored to be in this position that I’m in. This is really a dream come true. A dream come true. In a thousand years I couldn’t imagine coming back to Omaha and being the head basketball coach. It’s something I’ve dreamed about a long time. And now that it’s true, it’s so so surreal,” said Crutchfield at his introductory press conference at Baxter Arena Monday afternoon.

Crutchfield’s wife Jodi is also an UNO graduate.

