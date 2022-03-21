Council Bluffs Police investigate shooting that sends one to hospital with leg injury

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Sunday night.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg when responding around the 3500 block of Ave A on reports of a shooting according to the release.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and it’s reported he was released.

Several people have been interviewed by detectives and officials urge people with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728 or Crimes Stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).

