Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police investigate shooting that sends one to hospital with leg injury

(KOLNKGIN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Sunday night.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg when responding around the 3500 block of Ave A on reports of a shooting according to the release.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and it’s reported he was released.

Several people have been interviewed by detectives and officials urge people with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728 or Crimes Stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive police presence in the Old Market
Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved
Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market
Bellevue Police arrest one man after found asleep at the wheel at an intersection
One in critical condition after motorcycle crash at Omaha intersection

Latest News

Omaha firefighters battle structure fire Monday morning
Dr. Elias Ayoub
Fortenberry Trial: Day Four
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Firefighters battle grass fire near Omaha Eppley Airfield
Fortenberry walking into court.
Fortenberry’s federal trial reveals details about fundraiser