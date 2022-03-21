Advertisement

$5,000 in vape products stolen from Lincoln smoke shop

Lincoln Police Department Vehicle
Lincoln Police Department Vehicle(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Employees at a Lincoln smoke shop arrived to work this weekend to find the front door shattered and thousands of dollars in vape products stolen.

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Lincoln police were called to SJ’s Smoke Shop near 31st and O Streets after employees reported the front glass door shattered.

Surveillance video shows two people using a rock to break the front door. LPD says they took multiple pipes and vape products worth roughly $5,000. The damage to the building is also estimated at $5,000.

This investigation is still ongoing and you are encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 if you have any information.

