Advertisement

Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place in an area with several bars near where some SXSW festival events are held.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the last two years.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin’s police chief to pledge more security for the city’s entertainment district.

The weeklong arts and technology fest mixes tech, politics and entertainment. It started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, including movie premieres and performances from major artists.

___

The headline has been corrected to reflect that the shooting did not take place at the South by Southwest festival.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved
BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha
Douglas County Sheriff’s confirmed one dead in car crash during rush hour
Sunday school teacher at Plattsmouth church accused of child sexual assault
One injured in Omaha car crash overnight
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash

Latest News

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's ready for negotiations with Russian President...
Ukrainian president warns of 3rd world war if negotiations fail
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24