Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident of three pedestrians hit by a car in the Old Market Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News the driver fled the area after hitting the group near 13th & Howard.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s reported the other two victims didn’t need further medical attention.

