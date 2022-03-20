Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident of three pedestrians hit by a car in the Old Market Sunday morning.
OPD tells 6 News the driver fled the area after hitting the group near 13th & Howard.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
It’s reported the other two victims didn’t need further medical attention.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.