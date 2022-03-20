Advertisement

Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident of three pedestrians hit by a car in the Old Market Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News the driver fled the area after hitting the group near 13th & Howard.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s reported the other two victims didn’t need further medical attention.

